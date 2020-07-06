In the 2018 version of A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper's character Jackson Maine performs an acoustic song called "Maybe It's Time." Americana superstar Jason Isbell penned the tune for the award-winning film's soundtrack, and on Friday (July 3), he released his demo version of the song.

Readers can hear Isbell's demo version of "Maybe It's Time," which was recorded by producer Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A in Nashville, below. It's available for purchase on Bandcamp, paired with an unreleased song called "Alabama Sky," which Isbell worked on with producer and engineer Gena Johnson.

Cooper and his A Star Is Born co-star, pop musician Lady Gaga, collaborated with a number of country, Americana and pop artists on the movie's songs. In addition to Isbell, Nashville mainstays Lukas Nelson, Hillary Lindsey, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna and Aaron Raitiere all contributed to the soundtrack; Nelson, son of Willie Nelson and leader of the band Promise of the Real, and Cobb are both credited as producers on the project.

The A Star Is Born soundtrack was a major commercial success, hitting No. 1 and earning platinum certifications in multiple countries, including the United States. Its song "Shallow" won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and Grammys for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, recently released a new album of their own: Reunions dropped on May 8. The singer-songwriter has been known to perform "Maybe It's Time" during his live shows.

Listen to Jason Isbell's "Maybe It's Time" Demo