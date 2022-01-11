Jason Isbell Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Shows

Jason Isbell has announced he has contracted COVID-19 in a series of messages posted to his social media platforms today (Jan. 11).

The acclaimed singer-songwriter shared the news through a tweet, confirming he had become ill and would be forced to cancel shows in five cities.

"Got myself a breakthrough case of Covid- feeling fine but we’ll have to cancel the next few shows (Asheville, Louisville, Columbus, Wilkes-Barre, and Wilmington)," he wrote on Twitter. "Refunds at point of purchase but we’re working on rescheduling."

Isbell also shared his current symptoms, which appear to be mild due to receiving a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues fyi," he shared. "Boosted and very grateful for it."

In another tweet, he also told fans that his daughter Mercy "is negative with no symptoms" and his wife, fellow acclaimed singer-songwriter Amanda Shires, was not didn’t come with me on this run, she’s negative at home."

Isbell is one of many artists who has required COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative test for all concertgoers at his tours since resuming live shows in 2021. Currently, Isbell is scheduled to resume his tour on Jan. 21 with two nights at Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, N.C.

Jason Isbell's Cancelled 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan. 11 -- Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Jan. 12 -- Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Jan. 14 -- Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

Jan. 15 -- Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

Jan. 17 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ F.M. Kirby Center