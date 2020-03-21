Jake Owen shared a moving cover of the Kenny Rogers classic "She Believes in Me" on Twitter on Saturday (March 21), paying tribute to the country legend who died on Friday (March 20) at the age of 81. Press play above to watch.

"I was sad this morning to wake up and know he's not with us any longer," Owen says of Rogers in the video. "But, man, the legacy he left is something we can all strive for as musicians."

Owen's reverence for Rogers is apparent in his soulful cover, which he plays on an acoustic guitar. "This is one of my favorite Kenny Rogers songs of all time," Owen says. "Because I think it speaks to any person like myself who plays music and has a woman standing behind you and believing in you."

"She Believes in Me," written by Steve Gibb, was the second single off of Rogers' now-classic 1978 album The Gambler. The song hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Owen's is one of a number of tributes to Rogers following his death. Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis and many more shared fond memories and expressed sadness over Rogers' passing on social media, while Dolly Parton -- Rogers' dear friend and collaborator -- offered some heartfelt words of remembrance in a video.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda Miller, and their two children, along with three other children from previous marriages. As Rogers died during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his family is planning a small, private service for the time being; however, per a statement, they "look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."