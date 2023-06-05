Jake Owen Announces 2023 Loose Cannon Tour Dates

Jake Owen revealed a 12-stop, late summer tour that hits the midwest and west coast in 2023. The Loose Cannon Tour kicks off on Sept. 7 in Cleveland.

The "On the Boat Again" singer will play several theaters and casinos on a six-week-long tour that features singer and songwriter Tyler Booth and Mississippi sibling trio Daves Highway on most dates. The final Loose Cannon Tour date is Oct. 28 in Rancho Mirage, Calif. As of now, that's also his last tour date of 2023.

The name of the tour is the same as his next studio album. Last month, Owen announced that Loose Cannon would be his seventh studio album and drop on June 23. In doing so he shared four of the songs: "On the Boat Again," "Solo, Solo," "Nothing" and "Hot Truck Beer."

Prior to the start of the Loose Cannon Tour, Owen will play several festival dates.

Jake Owen, 2023 Loose Cannon Tour Dates:

Sept. 7 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

Sept. 9 — Manitee, Mich. @ Little River Casino Resort Event Center

Sept. 21 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Uptown

Sept. 22 — Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Sept. 23 — Tulsa, Okla. @ Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Sept. 28 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave

Sept. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Filmore

Sept. 30 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre

Oct. 24 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 26 — Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort

Oct. 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Red Rock Resort

Oct. 28 — Rancho Mirage, Calif. @ Aqua Caliente Casino