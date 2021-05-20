British singer-songwriter Jade Bird will be releasing her sophomore album through Glassnote Records, she confirmed on Thursday (May 20). The new record, titled Different Kinds of Light, has a release date of Aug. 13.

Bird wrote Different Kinds of Light in Japan, Mexico, Nashville and upstate New York, "adding pieces of songs along the way until it became the different phases of who I am, what my relationship is and what my relationship to other people has become," she shares in a press release. Dave Cobb produced the record.

When sharing the news of her new album, Bird also unveiled its title track. The project, she says, "at its most basic, is about falling in love and, at its most complex, the chaos of trying to get away from your past."

Bird began teasing a new project in 2020, releasing two singles, “Headstart” and “Houdini.” The latter appears on Different Kinds of Light, but the former does not; a full tracklist is below.

Though still early in her career, Bird has grown and developed as an artist. She described the themes reflected in her first album, a self-titled record, as “literally every male family member being absent, present, absent, present,” and says, in contrast, Different Kinds of Light shares just the opposite: staying, loving and allowing yourself to be loved.

On Different Kinds of Light, Bird brings to the table her recent experiences traveling the world and meeting new people. She has crafted those stories into songs that tell both personal tales and those of fictional characters.

Following her debut album, Bird found herself being taken under the wings of Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and Brandi Carlile. “I never felt like I could call myself an artist, whereas I know that’s my occupation now. That’s who I am, and that’s incredibly reassuring," she says.

Glassnote Records

Jade Bird, Different Kinds of Light Tracklist:

1. "DKOL"

2. "Open Up the Heavens"

3. "Honeymoon"

4. "Punchline"

5. "Different Kinds of Light"

6. "Trick Mirror"

7. "I’m Getting Lost"

8. "Houdini"

9. "1994"

10. "Now Is the Time"

11. "Candidate"

12. "Red White and Blue"

13. "Rely On"

14. "Prototype"

