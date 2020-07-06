If ever a year was in need of some good old summer fun, it's 2020. Luckily, country up-and-comer Ingrid Andress is giving fans some fun and a whole lot more in her brand-new song “Waste of Lime.”

The song, which Andress released Thursday (July 2), is a tropical jaunt of summer fun, underscored by a nod to the Beach Boys' classic song “Kokomo.” Andress co-wrote the song alongside Derrick Southerland, Sam Ellis and Grammy-winning songwriter Shane McAnally.

Thanks to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Andress was forced to create a social distancing-friendly music video for the song. In fact, video director Lauren Dunn directed the entire video via FaceTime.

“I would do anything for y’all,” Andress writes on her Instagram in a post introducing the fun song to fans. “Like, lay halfway over a kiddie pool of freezing water in a suit just to get this photo kinda thing."

"Waste of Lime" is a bit of a left turn for Andress, who has released heavier songs in recent months, including “The Stranger” and “More Hearts Than Mine,” both from her debut album, Lady Like.

"I feel like after one listen, you're like, 'I know who that girl is and what she stands for,'" Andress said earlier this year about the new album. “A lot of the times, we put on what we think people want to see or how we want to be perceived, but there's something really beautiful about being straightforward with how you feel. I think people will connect to each other a lot more if they're just honest with their feelings.”