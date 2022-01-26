Ian Noe Perseveres Through Isolation in New Track ‘Pine Grove’ [LISTEN]

Ian Noe is back with his first new music since 2019. The Kentucky native's upcoming album, River Fools and Mountain Saints, is out on March 25 via Thirty Tigers, and fans can hear a sneak peek of what's to come via his first single, “Pine Grove (Madhouse).”

It feels a bit more upbeat for Noe, whose Dave Cobb-produced debut, Between the Country, served as a bleak soundtrack for his Lee County home. Not that there isn’t darkness here — the track’s opening lines are clearly influenced from an isolated, pandemic-ridden world.

“Stranded inside a madhouse, baby / Down in old Pine Grove / Been up for days in a drunkard’s haze / Lit up by the stove.”

For the album, Noe chose producer Andrija Tokic, who has worked previously with Margo Price and Alabama Shakes. Musicians on the album include keyboardist Derry Deborja from Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and bassist Jack Lawrence from The Raconteurs.

Hear the new track below:

Noe has a busy schedule planned for March and April, beginning with a set in Indianapolis the night before River Fools and Mountain Saints is officially released. He'll travel across the southeast before performing at California's Stagecoach Festival on April 29. You can find a full list of dates below, with additional ticketing information available via Noe's official website.

Ian Noe 2022 Tour Dates:

March 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi

March 25 - Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl

March 31 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

April 1 - Athens, Ga. @ The Lewis Room at Tweed Recording

April 8 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

April 9 - Asheville, N.C. @ The Grey Eagle

April 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Globe Hall

April 23 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

April 24 - Indio, Calif. @ Stagecoach

June 15 - Bergen, Norway @ Bergenfest 2022

