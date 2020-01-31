If you've yet to check out the sweet, nostalgic jams and snarky, suggestive puns that landed Hot Country Knights a deal with Universal Music Group Nashville, consider their new song and music video "Asphalt" an ideal jumping-off point. Dierks Bentley and his backing band don wigs, sunglasses and denim to become the motley crew in this visual send-up of scoring questionable one-night-stands, eating gas station snacks for supper and living out of cheap motels.

"I could stay, but there's always a 'but' that makes me jump into my truck," sings Bentley's alter-ego, Douglas "Doug" Douglason, as he shares his sentimental side and his affinity for tight britches. Press play above to hear the full song and see the Hot Country Knights' "Asphalt" music video.

Despite the group's over-the-top presentation, "Asphalt" feels comfortably familiar. Take away a few rear end puns and gratuitous pickup truck references and it's not much different than the various love letters to the road signed over the years by country artists, Southern rockers and Bob Seger.

A string of April tour dates, including what should be parties of the year at Alabama's Tallegeda Superspeedway (April 25) and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium (April 29), accompanied the release of "Asphalt." The Hot Country Knights' One Night Stand Tour will begin on April 7.

For more interjections about butts, watch the band perform their ballad on Monday (Feb. 3), during their national television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!