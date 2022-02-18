Hannah Bethel Recruits an All-Star Band for ‘Bad News Baby’ [LISTEN]

Hannah Bethel is back with her first new music since 2020. "Bad News Baby" is the lead single from her forthcoming EP Until the Sun Comes Back Around, due out on March 25 via Brooklyn Basement Records.

The track is about how the allure of new romance can often devolve into pain, a feeling that the narrator parallels to her affinity for cigarettes.

"I'm so proud of this song," Bethel said in a statement. "I'm so proud of the time and work we've put into this record. It's not quite like anything I've created before. I can't wait to share it with you. Let the countdown begin!"

"Bad News Baby" is backed by a quiet melody that crescendos into a power ballad instrumental after the second chorus. That's when her backing band, featuring Sadler Vaden of Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, has its own time to shine. His roaring guitar solo takes the tone of the track into a new space the lends itself to the narrator's apathy. Alongside Vaden, Pete Sternberg (Brothers Osborne), Billy Justineau (Eric Church), Megan Jane (Molly Tuttle, Erin Enderlin), Jabe Beyer (Kacey Musgraves, Lucie Silvas), Haley Arnott and Tim Craven, who also produced the track, complete Bethel's all-star roster of accompaniment.

Check out "Bad News Baby" below.

Bethel will welcome the new EP with a performance at Nashville's 3rd & Lindsley on April 6. You can find more information on ticketing and Bethel's upcoming EP via her official website.