Granger Smith announced on Friday (Aug. 28) that he's releasing a two-part album honoring all the Country Things in his life.

Country Things, Vol. 1 will feature eight tracks, including the previously released "That's Why I Love Dirt Roads" along with "Hate You Like I Love You" and the title track.

"Hate You Like I Love You" is a soft, pop-country-leaning tune that finds the narrator attempting to numb the pain of a breakup by trying to make himself feel disdain in place of love. "Country Things," meanwhile, is a traditional-style number, in which a fiddle greets the listener before Smith lays out all the familiar elements of country life including dirt roads, fried catfish and corner stores.

"If you're like me / You'll always be a sucker / For country things," he professes sweetly in the chorus.

Smith was in the process of working on his new album when he and his wife Amber's 3-year-old son River drowned in a tragic accident at the family's pool in June of 2019. He placed his plans for the album on hold in the aftermath.

On Twitter, Smith reveals that "Hate You" and "Country Things" are two of his favorite songs on an album that he cites as his best one yet. “My life is just different now. Or maybe a better way to put it is, I see life differently now," he shares.

"This collection focuses on the things that money and politics and status can’t buy. The things that you can center on and I want to live my life for. The things you want to raise your kids with and find joy in," Smith continues in a press release. "The country things.”

Country Things, Vol. 1 is Smith's 10th studio album first album since 2017's When the Good Guys Win. It will be released on Sept. 25.

