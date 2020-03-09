Here’s How the Grand Ole Opry Honored Tennessee Tornado Victims

Just hours after a tornado ripped across Nashville and surrounding towns in Middle Tennessee, the Grand Ole Opry decided the show must go on.

Twenty-four people were killed when a tornado made its way across the area in the early hours of March 3, hitting just a few miles from the Grand Ole Opry House in East Nashville. Although the venue was spared, the effect of the storm was felt across the region. The decision was made to move forward with that evening's show, which featured performances from Dustin Lynch and Craig Morgan, among others. Before the music began, the Opry made sure to address the life-changing events of that morning.

"Welcome to the Grand Ole Opry," host Bill Cody began. "As everyone in the audience and backstage is well aware, the past 24 hours have been trying and tragic for the city of Nashville and the people of Middle Tennessee. Tornados and severe thunderstorms have battered our area, destroyed homes and businesses, and taken the lives of friends, family and neighbors."

"This performance of the Grand Ole Opry is dedicated to all those hurting from the storms, and to each of those lives lost," Cody continued. "It's also dedicated to all who have come to the rescue for friends and complete strangers, as well as to the unsinkable spirit of the city of Nashville and its surrounding communities here in the Volunteer State. Everyone affected by the storms will remain in our thoughts and prayers in the days to come."

Cody then led the audience in a moment of silence, which was followed by an emotional a capella performance of "How Great Thou Art" by bluegrass group The Isaacs.

Over the past week, the country music community has rallied to support those affected but he storms. Tonight (March 9), Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and more will perform a sold-out benefit concert, with proceeds benefitting tornado victims. Loretta Lynn has offered discounted rates for accommodations at her ranch for those who were displaced by the storms.

If you are looking for ways to help Middle Tennessee tornado victims, here's a list of ways you can donate funds, goods and join volunteer efforts.