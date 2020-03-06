Staff at Loretta Lynn's Hurricane Mills, Tenn., ranch are doing what they can to help victims of Tuesday morning's (March 3) tornado. Lodging is being offered at a steep discount to those who are without a place to stay following the storm.

Per a Facebook post on the Loretta Lynn Ranch's page reports that, through March 29, anyone displaced by the storm can book a cabin at the ranch for 50 percent off the normal rate, or an RV or camping spot for 75 percent off (cabins normally run $100-$200 per night, while RV and camping spots cost $20-$40). Visit LorettaLynnRanch.net or call 931-296-7700 for more information.

"If we all pull together, we'll all make it," Lynn tells Fox News, adding, "My heart breaks for everyone who lost loved ones and those lost their homes in the tornado this week. One thing I know for sure is that Nashville will rebuild and be stronger and better. I also know we will all pitch in and help one another and take care of each other."

Lynn's ranch is located about an hour south of Nashville and was not in the Tuesday morning tornado's path. The storm moved from west to east across Nashville and its suburbs, wreaking havoc in the city's North Nashville, Germantown and East Nashville neighborhoods, and in nearby Donelson, Mt. Juliet and Cookeville.

Twenty-five people died and more than 100 were injured in the tornado. Davidson County, Wilson County, Benton County and Putnam County were all affected.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville and other organizations are also organizing donations and volunteers. Click here for more information on how you can help.