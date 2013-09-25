This year's CMA Awards are going to have a lot of close categories, but none is likely to be closer to call than Female Vocalist of the Year. Some of the most established singers in the genre are competing against one hot newcomer and a pop crossover superstar for the honor.

Kelly Clarkson is one of the biggest pop superstars in the world, but she's nominated for Best Female Vocalist in the CMAs this year, partially on the strength of her collaboration with Vince Gill.

Miranda Lambert is no stranger to this category, having won it the last three years in a row, while Kacey Musgraves rode the success of her debut album to a total of six nominations this year.

That's as many as Taylor Swift, who won the award previously in 2009 and is nominated again this year. Fellow nominee Carrie Underwood is also a previous three-time winner.

