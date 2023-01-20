Erin Kinsey Kicks Things Up With Irresistible New Single ‘Boys In Boots’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Burgeoning singer-songwriter Erin Kinsey is kicking off 2023 on a high note. After wrapping up a landmark year, which included her debut appearance on the Grand Ole Opry, the Texas native is ready to share a brand new single that's already become a fan favorite.

Her radio-ready new track "Boys in Boots" is an infectious, playful ode to the type of guy who can win over a country girl's heart. From his choices in footwear to the Keith Whitley songs playing loud in his speakers, Kinsey shows off her vocal chops as she winds through all the quirks and traits that capture her attention.

Produced by Jimmy Robbins and written by Kinsey with Jordan Minton and Travis Wood, the breezy track has already earned the stamp of approval from concertgoers.

"'Boys In Boots' is a song that I wrote about a year ago and added to the live set in the summer," Kinsey tells The Boot. "Even though I really really liked the song when we wrote it, over the last few months playing it live, I have just fallen in love with it! It's upbeat and so easy to get into, and it's so much fun to watch the boys wearing cowboy boots in the crowd and the girls with their man in boots singing along. It's like it brings the whole audience together!"

At just 22 years old, Kinsey has already accomplished an impressive amount of career achievements, but the country talent has been working toward a career in music since she was just 11.

With the massive streaming success of her 2022 debut EP, 40 East, followed by her stellar singles "Vegas" and "Reason For Leaving," Kinsey is positioned to have another breakout year.

You can keep up with Erin by visiting her official website and following her on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.