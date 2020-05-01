The Drive-By Truckers' new "Quarantine Together" is a coronavirus-era love story. The band released the single on Friday (May 1), and are offering fans a few other goodies while they're stuck at home.

"Quarantine Together," written by the Truckers and recorded from each of their homes, begins with one person asking another out: "You got a smart looking face / I hope you don’t take that the wrong way / But I saw you walking across the street / And want to hear what you say." He promises to stay six feet away (per CDC guidelines, of course), but suggests that they consider their quarantining together a date.

"We might as well quarantine together / As be miserable alone," goes the chorus of this peppy, if unconventional, love song. "We might as well quarantine together / As be miserable alone."

On Friday, from 12AM until 11:59PM PT, Bandcamp is waiving its revenue share to give artists and record labels 100 percent of the money from purchases of music and merch via the website. In addition to releasing their new single for the occasion, the Drive-By Truckers are offering fans the opportunity to purchase a "Quarantine Together" T-shirt and newly released live recordings from the band's February Heathens Homecoming event.

When Bandcamp did its first day of waived revenue share on March 20, music fans spent $4.3 million, 15 times the amount of a regular Friday, per Bandcamp. No-revenue-share days are also planned for June 5 and July 3.

"Quarantine Together" follows the Drive-By Truckers' latest album, The Unraveling, released at the end of January.

Listen to the Drive-By Truckers' "Quarantine Together"