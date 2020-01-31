Drive-By Truckers’ ‘The Unraveling’: 5 Powerful Lyrical Moments

On The Unraveling, the Drive-By Truckers have crafted an utterly unforgettable call-to-action for all who are fatigued by the current state of America. With vitriolic political discourse, a president sitting in the stain of impeachment and a seemingly never-ending rotation of senseless acts of gun violence, band co-founders and co-frontmen Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood have had enough, and it rings loud and clear on their latest record.

ATO Records

The Truckers know that these songs are going to spark debate and anger in some of their fans, but they seem to answer to a higher calling when it comes to what they’ve been tasked with creating. Though every track on The Unraveling is soaked in this kind of honesty and fearlessness -- the same kind of honesty and fearlessness that most have come to expect and love from Hood and Cooley -- these particular lyrical moments stand out as some of the finest in their three-decade career.

The Unraveling, which might be one of the most politically charged albums of 2020, is out Friday (Jan. 31) via ATO Records. Read on for five of its most powerful moments.