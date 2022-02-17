Donovan Woods Lets It All Go in New Single &#8216;I Won&#8217;t Mention It Again&#8217; [LISTEN]

Donovan Woods Lets It All Go in New Single ‘I Won’t Mention It Again’ [LISTEN]

Bree Fisher

Canadian singer-songwriter Donovan Woods has released the final single ahead of his new EP, Big Hurt Boy, which is due out on March 18. "I Won't Mention it Again" is about how choosing to ignore the elephant in the room can sometimes feel like the best option.

"Lord it's only a moment of silence / For a tragedy nobody cares about / Amen / I'll crawl into bed / Be asleep or pretend you are / I won't mention it again"

It's a theme that appears throughout the collection of six songs, which explore the human condition and how we often react to our own personal failures.

"I write about them time and again, just hoping people will still be interested," Woods said in a statement. "So the title [Big Hurt Boy] is poking fun of myself, that I'm theoretically this big sad guy who keeps getting dumped and writing songs about it."

Listen to "I Won't Mention it Again" here:

Woods has a lengthy list of accomplishments to his name, penning songs cut by Tim McGraw and Charles Kelley, along with winning the 2019 JUNO for Contemporary Roots Album. In a statement, Woods shared his hopes that Big Hurt Boy will capture a more "undone" quality, returning closer to "the feeling that my early recordings had."

He'll be touring across Canada for much of April and May in support of Big Hurt Boy. You can find more information on Donovan Woods, including a full list of upcoming concert dates, via his official website.

