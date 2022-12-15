Texas native Donice Morace explores the pain of a relationship's final moments in his pure country track "Wait Til I'm Gone," which is exclusively premiering at The Boot today (Dec. 15).

The rising talent's latest single presents the final chapter of romance captured through three songs. Released earlier this year, those two buzzed-about tracks — "One Drink In" and "Goin' Goin'" — recall the magical beginnings of a love story. With "Wait Til I'm Gone," Morace finds himself trying to navigate disappointment and heartbreak that arrive when it all starts to crumble.

"It's about that moment you realize something you care about is over," Morace tells The Boot. "You're dying inside, trying to keep your composure, and not being very successful at it. It's real life."

Get a first listen to Donice Morace's powerful new track "Wait Til I'm Gone" below:

Morace was born in raised in the same area of the Lone Star State that 90s country hitmakers Tracy Byrd and Mark Chesnutt emerged from. Inspired and encouraged by their talents and sound, along with greats like Keith Whitley, the seasoned artist has cultivated his own style that brings a fresh, modern perspective on country traditionalism.

"Wait Til I'm Gone" will hit streaming services tomorrow, Dec. 16, but fans can pre-save the song now here.

You can learn more about Donice Morace and see a list of his upcoming tour dates by visiting his official website and following him at Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.