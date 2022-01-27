David Gideon Takes a Reflective Journey in New Video for ‘Nice to Meet You’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Sometimes the easiest way to deal with a goodbye is by taking a moment to remember the joyful road that brought you there. In his new song "Nice to Meet You," David Gideon takes a moment to reflect and acknowledge the moment when a farewell becomes unavoidable. The track's scenic new music video is premiering exclusively today on The Boot; press play below to listen.

"Nice to Meet You" finds Gideon taking a journey through the stunning mountain ranges of Silver City, N.M., where he searches for space to find closure.

"I believe that when we meet people, we take a piece of that person's soul with us and sometimes (most times) we have to say goodbye, albeit death or a breakup or distance," Gideon tells The Boot. "This song deals with that emotion of letting go with the knowledge that we carry that person with us in our soul. We’re never really separated. I hope these words bring comfort to those suffering loss and to those letting go of people, without malice or sadness or negativity, just a goodbye."

Watch the official music video for "Nice to Meet You" below.

"Nice to Meet You" is a track from Gideon's new album Lonesome Desert Strum, set for release tomorrow (Jan. 28). For the project, Gideon recruited an impressive team of musicians including Dave Roe (Johnny Cash, Sturgill Simpson), Kenny Vaughan (Marty Stuart, Lucinda Williams), Steve Hinson (George Jones), Billy Contreras (Hank Williams III), Pete Abbott (Average White Band), and Chris Scruggs (Marty Stuart).

The result is a traditional country record through and through, infused with pedal steel, and lyrical imagery that takes you from a smoke-filled honky tonk bar to the scenery of the Natchez Trace. Lonesome Desert Strum, Gideon's first full-length record, serves as an easy, engaging listen for anyone looking for a sound rooted in country's traditionalist era.

You can find more information about David Gideon's new music and touring plans at his official website.

