Craig Morgan's next album will be a mix of new songs, early hits and deep cuts from his Broken Bow Records catalog. The singer announced that God, Family, Country will be released on May 22, featuring five new songs.

Fans are familiar with his personal ballad "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost," a soaring tribute to his late son Jerry, who died four years ago this July. Additionally, "Going Out Like That" was made available on Friday (March 27) with one more song ("Sippin' on the Simple Life") scheduled for early release prior to the record's Memorial Day weekend debut.

Talking to Taste of Country in 2019, Morgan shared that "Whiskey" is another personal song even if he didn't write it. "I hate the taste of whiskey, but I drink it anyway," the song goes.

"This song has a completely different meaning for me than it does most people who heard the song," Morgan says. "I heard the song early on after Jerry’s accident. There were many times in my head I told myself I just want to go do what most people do, I wanna go get drunk and forget about this, but I never did that."

Of the five remastered songs (the last five listed in the track listing below), just two were radio singles. "Almost Home" peeked inside the Top 10 in 2003, and "That's What I Love About Sunday" became his first No. 1 hit two years later. In total, Morgan released three studio albums with Broken Bow before moving to Sony in 2008. God, Family, Country will be his first release since 2016.

Broken Bow Records

Craig Morgan's God, Family, Country Track Listing:

1. "The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost" (Craig Morgan)

2. "Soldier" (Gavin DeGraw)

3. "Going Out Like That" (Morgan, Michael Rogers, Korey Hunt, Sam Banks)

4. "Whiskey" (Anthony Smith, Sarah Beth Terry)

5. "Sippin' on the Simple Life" (Morgan, Rogers, Justin Wright, Andrew Yocovone)

6. "God, Family and Country" (Morgan, Craig Morris, Lance McDaniel) **

7. "That's What I Love About Sunday" (Adam Dorsey, Mark Narmore) *

8. "My Kind of Woman" (Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Jason Sellers) ***

9. "Almost Home" (Morgan, Kerry Kurt Phillips) **

10. "Lotta Man (in That Little Boy)" (Morgan, Phil O'Donnell, Tim Owens) *

* originally recorded on My Kind of Livin' (2005)

** originally recorded on I Love It (2003)

*** originally recorded on Little Bit of Life (2006)