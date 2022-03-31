Independent artist Corey Kent is cruising in to the country mainstream with the early March release of his new single "Wild as Her," which quickly amassed over 5 million streams and shot to the top of Apple Music's Country Chart.

The song beat out multiple Morgan Wallen tracks to get to the No. 1 spot, including "Sand in My Boots" and Wallen's duet with Ernest, "Flower Shops." Other Top 10 contenders on Apple Music's chart include Cody Johnson's "'Til You Can't" and Bailey Zimmerman's "Fall in Love."

With breezy, road-ready guitar work and vocals that fall into the lane of forward-thinking traditionalists also inhabited by Parker McCollum, "Wild as Her" tells the story of a woman who lives life on her own terms — and the men who try their best to keep up. Kent released an eight-song album called '21 in December, but "Wild as Her" doesn't appear on the tracklist.

An Oklahoma native who cut his teeth in Texas, Kent has already landed opening gigs for the likes of McCollum, Chase Rice and many others. He played a couple of Texas shows in March, with another Lone Star date on the books for McKinney's Hank's Texas Grill on April 2. Following that, he'll be on the road with Eli Young Band.

Corey Kent's "Wild as Her" Lyrics:

She never wanted to be white picket fenced in / Her heart's like a feather in a Tulsa wind / A sea salt breeze will bring her to life / And all them other boys say she's a good bye girl / She'll wreck your world / And leave before the morning sun / But here she is free layin' next to me / 'Cause I ain't tryin' to tame her love

Chorus:

I keep the windows down and the wind in her hair / Keep her heart hanging on 'round every turn / She ain't scared to get tied down, scared to get burned / Just looking for somebody as wild as her / Wild / Wild

Saw that highway unwind in her deep brown eyes / She saw a long stretch of dirt road dreamin' in mine / She ain't living for a diamond ring / Just living like a rock 'n' roll song she sings out loud / We're burnin' it down / Blazing up a trail of smoke / Wherever we are, wherever we go / Yeah, that's where she calls home

Repeat Chorus

I ain't tryin' to fix her / I just wanna kiss her / Fuel a little fire in her soul / No, we don't say "forever" / But when we're together / I swear that we ain't ever letting go / 'Cause she knows...

Repeat Chorus