Connie Smith has announced the release of her 54th studio album -- an accomplishment few can claim. The Cry of the Heart is due out on Aug. 21 through Fat Possum Records.

Smith’s husband, Marty Stuart, produced her new record, and is a songwriter on the project. Though it will be Smith’s first release in 10 years, the Country Music Hall of Fame inductee is described as being “at her finest” on the album in a press release.

Smith keeps with her tradition of poignant songs expressing pain and heartbreak on this album, setting the stage for what is to come with the first single, “Look Out Heart,” co-written by Stuart and his longtime drummer, Harry Stinson. As she explains in a press release, "We all have these experiences in our hearts, and I’m trying to identify and communicate with people so they know they’re not alone."

The year 2021 is shaping up to be a big one for Smith: In March, her very first hit single, 1964's Once a Day," was chosen by the Library of Congress as one of the new selections for its National Recording Registry.

Additionally, a new television program produced by Stuart and honoring Smith was recently announced. Full details of the show are not yet known, but the couple's close friend, and Noise Network COO Nick Kontonicolas, has been invited to participate.

In 2021, Smith and Stuart will celebrate 24 years of marriage. They've worked together several times since marrying in 1997.

The album art and full tracklist for The Cry of the Heart are below. The album is now available to pre-order.

Fat Possum

Connie Smith, The Cry of the Heart Tracklist:

1. "A Million and One"

2. "Look Out Heart"

3. "Spare Me No Truth"

4. "To Pieces"

5. "All the Time"

6. "I Just Don't Believe Me Anymore"

7. "Three Sides"

8. "I'm Not Over You"

9. "Here Comes My Baby Back Again"

10. "Heart, We Did All That We Could"

11. "Jesus, Take a Hold"

More Country Albums Coming in 2021: