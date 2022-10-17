Cody Johnson's "Human" is about as vulnerable as a song can get, and the music video follows suit. The Texas native was sure to include some special guest stars: His wife, Brandi, and their two daughters, Clara Mae, 7, and Cori, 5.

The video is filled with clips showcasing some of Johnson's biggest non-human loves, rodeo and music. He invites us behind the lights and the crowds to the quiet moments next — we see the singer spending a lot of time on the phone with his wife and video chatting with his kids. It's a side of the tour life that not a lot of people get to see.

It's also a reminder that while being a country music star seems glamorous from the outside looking in, it can be lonely and it takes a lot of sacrifices from many people to make those dreams a reality. Having a supportive partner certainly helps, and this video feels like a love letter from Johnson to Brandi for supporting his dreams, even back to his rodeo days.

The video ends with Johnson returning home. He's greeted by his daughters running down the driveway. He drops down to hug them before sharing a kiss with his wife.

Johnson has been on the road a lot in 2022. In the midst of his career taking off, he is working to keep his priorities in place while juggling his responsibilities. He spoke about this work-life balance in 2021 with People.

"I just think it's a balance," he says. "I've got 6-year-old and 4-year-old little girls, and I'm trying to be not just somebody who's out trying to get rich or famous. I'm trying to be a good leader to influence the people around me. I want to be better. And the things that make me better are working on my ranch and just doing the normal things."

The "Til You Can't Singer" is one of the fastest rising artists in the genre. He will embark on his first world tour opening for Luke Combs in 2023. For someone who has the world at their fingertips, Johnson remains as humble as ever after releasing "Human."

The Texas native received a CMT Artist of the Year Honor on Friday, Oct. 14 for all of his successes in the past year. Brandi was on hand and walked the red carpet with him.