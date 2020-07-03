Chris Young's "If That Ain't God" takes a good look at the Lord's handiwork. It's all around us, the singer realizes, even if we don't always take the time to acknowledge it.

Readers can press play above to hear "If That Ain't God," which Young released on Friday (July 3). Written by Matt Roy, Mitchell Oglesby and Greylan James, the song opens with the singer admitting that he doesn't always stop and think about the little miracles that happen in the world -- but when he does, they blow him away.

"If that ain't God / If that ain't Him / If that ain't the man upstairs somewhere looking down on us again," Young sings in the chorus. "Don't it make you want to pray? / Don’t it make you want to live? / If that ain’t God / If that ain’t God / I don't know what is."

"It's such a special song. I think right now a lot of people can use this," Young tells People of the track. "It's just a positive, uplifting message ... I was jealous that I had never thought of that title on my own before, because it's just a brilliantly written song."

Young first teased "If That Ain't God" on his socials in late May. It comes from a long-awaited album that, whenever it's released, will be Young's first since 2017’s Losing Sleep. The singer says it's going to be a long one, too.

"I've had records before that are 10 tracks, I've had some that are 11, maybe 12. This one's going to be more than that," Young says, apologizing for the delay in the project's release.

"We've already had two singles off of it and haven't put the album out, and it's driving everybody nuts because I keep teasing it," he adds. "So I'm sorry about that, but it's going to be worth it."