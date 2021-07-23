It’s no secret that Chris Young has kept fans anticipating his forthcoming Famous Friends album for quite some time, but he’s been making the wait a little easier by releasing a few songs as the Aug. 6 release date draws near.

On Friday (July 23), the singer dropped “Break Like You Do," a new song co-written by Young, Chris DeStefano, Matt Rogers and Anthony Smith. DeStefano has previously worked with Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Lauren Alaina, while Rogers is responsible for hits from Brett Eldredge, Randy Houser and Dustin Lynch and Smith is an artist in his own right — "famous friends," indeed!

“Break Like You Do” fits well into Young’s heartbreak-filled wheelhouse, beginning with longing lyrics about the narrator being left in the dust. “I see you’re doing well / Well, I’m not / Got someone new in your life / Well, I don’t / I been busy wantin’ you back / And you been busy movin’ on way too fast," he sings.

With a storyline reminiscent of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw’s 2005 hit duet “Like We Never Loved at All,” “Break Like You Do” is about a lover wishing they were better able to handle breaking up as they watch their former partner move on with grace. “I don’t drink like you do / I can’t just have one / ‘Cause I’m still drinkin’ ‘bout us / So I’ll probably get drunk,” Young sings in the chorus.

"Break Like You Do" is one of 14 songs on Famous Friends, Young's forthcoming new album that's due out on Aug. 6. The title track, Young's single with Kane Brown, recently reached No. 1 on the country radio charts.

"There are so many incredibly talented artists, songwriters and producers -- all friends of mine -- who helped make this album possible," says Young. "Having friends share their talents as collaborators, songwriters, producers and more, it’s only natural to call the album Famous Friends."

Famous Friends follows October 2017's Losing Sleep, which means it's been nearly four years since the release of Young's last record. That's a big change for the singer, who, before than, put out albums consistently every couple of years; the longest break between albums came in between his self-titled debut, released in 2006, and his sophomore project, which arrived in 2009.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

More of the New Country Albums Coming in 2021: