Hear Carrie Underwood’s Duet With Gospel Great CeCe Winans, ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness’

Carrie Underwood's forthcoming gospel album, My Savior, includes a duet with a legend in the genre. The country star teams with gospel icon CeCe Winans for "Great Is Thy Faithfulness," released ahead of the record on Friday (Feb. 26).

Underwood and Winans trade verses in this collaboration, their voices and the accompanying piano building throughout to a crescendo as they swap lines in the final verse: "Great is Thy faithfulness! / Great is Thy faithfulness! / Morning by morning, new mercies I see / All I have needed, Thy hand hath provided / Great is Thy faithfulness! / Great is Thy faithfulness! / Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me!"

Thomas O. Chisholm originally wrote "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" as a poem, in 1923. William M. Runyan composed the song's melody, after Chisholm sent him his words.

"Great Is Thy Faithfulness" is one of 13 songs Underwood recorded for her new gospel album, My Savior. Previously, Underwood shared the record's rendition of "Softly and Tenderly."

The country singer's second-straight side project -- following her 2020 Christmas album My Gift -- My Savior will begin with an instrumental. It also includes songs such as "How Great Thou Art," "The Old Rugged Cross" and "Amazing Grace." David Garcia produced the album.

My Savior is due out on March 26, in time for Easter 2021. It's Underwood's eighth studio album.

It's been three years since Underwood last released a country album, and many fans expect news of that project to come in 2021 as well, although the singer has only teased that that may be the case.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app