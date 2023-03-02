Camp Bedford Light a Fire Within on Stunning New Track ‘Jupiter’ [EXCLUSIVE]

Over the decades, music lovers have been enchanted by the stories and harmonies of talented trios, from Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris (who released their iconic Trio album on this day 36 years ago) to Phoebe Bridgers, Julian Baker and Lucy Dacus, who perform and record together under the moniker Boygenius. That type of shared creative synergy comes along rarely but stands at the core of the music from emerging act Camp Bedford.

Members Roxanne Quilty (guitar, vocals), Mariela Flor Olivo (lead rhythm guitar, vocals) and Tallen Gabriel (cello) have crafted an enchanting blend of folk, pop, bluegrass and alt-rock that lies outside of rigid, often outdated definitions of genres or gender identities. Instead, the three bring their own unique influences and perspectives to the table, forming an unpredictable and captivating soundscape that's easy to immerse yourself in.

Today, The Boot is giving an exclusive first listen to the Brooklyn-based queer and femme-led trio's new track "Jupiter." Anchored by sparse, slow-building instrumentation and stunning harmonies, the song takes listeners on a mystical journey of self-exploration and transformation.

"'Jupiter' is about recognizing the parts of yourself that no longer serve you and setting them on fire," the band tells The Boot. "Written like a spell or incantation, this track's ethereal elements and driving energy capture the experience of surrendering to your own power."

Listen below:

"Jupiter" serves as the latest preview of the trio's upcoming debut EP, So Often & So Sweet, which is set for release on March 31. Last month, the innovative singer-songwriters released their sweeping single "2 AM," which earned praise from critics across genres.

You can learn more about Camp Bedford and their upcoming EP by visiting the band's official website.