Cam has announced the details of her sophomore album, The Otherside, and a new song, "Classic." The record is due out in October.

In an interview with Music Row, the singer-songwriter shares that she split her writing sessions between Nashville, New York and Los Angeles, chronicling her journey over the past five years into the new set of songs. Cam co-wrote "Classic" with Jack Antonoff, who helped produce Taylor Swift's 1989 album and the Chicks' new project, Gaslighter.

The bubbly track hits on all the nostalgic heirlooms that make you say, "They don't make them like that anymore," from yellow taxis and a friend's mixtape to icons such as Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash and Bette Davis. "I want to hit rewind, baby / And take our time / They don't make them like this anymore / But you and I, we're built to last / Just a couple of stone-cold classics," Cam sings over a shimmery, pop-infused melody.

The follow-up to her 2015 debut Untamed — which features her breakthrough hit "Burning House" — The Otherside will be released this fall in partnership with Cam's label home, RCA Records, and the Nashville-based label Triple Tigers Records. In between the two projects, Cam has experienced many life changes, such as marrying her husband, Adam Weaver, and welcoming their daughter Lucy in December, in addition to leaving her previous record label, Sony Music Nashville.

“This has been a five-year journey between albums, and I have gone through so much and obviously the world has gone through so much. I’ve become a mom, so many lessons learned and figuring things out. I feel like a different person on the other side of it," Cam explains of the inspiration behind the album. "It’s a sort of awareness you get when you are on the other side of it. This is who I am. It’s a never-ending process but at this five-year point, I feel like this specific five years getting to this point, I really am on the other side of something and it’s amazing.”

Cam has shared two other songs off the project, the lead single "Till There's Nothing Left" and the nostalgic "Redwood Tree." The Otherside is set for release on Oct. 30.