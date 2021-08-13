Bri Bagwell reveals her true country heart during her new song "Heroes," and a new music video finds the Texan finally letting her hair out, literally. The clip shows how creators keep creating, even amid a pandemic.

The song is a pleasing, traditional country bop that leaves room for each string of the acoustic guitar to be heard, even as a pedal steel cries out around her. "Heroes" is a love story built around a shared love of great country music: "I asked you to play me 'Miami My Amy' / I found you love Whitley as much as I do," she sings to begin a song that goes far deeper than the oft-claimed influences.

The chorus goes: "You love Waylon and Petty and Willie and Redding / Loretta, Etta, Johnny and June / Oh, boy I fell for you / Because your heroes are my heroes too."

Viewers of the new music video get a glimpse of Bagwell's record collection as the camera literally follows her home. She says she and director AJ Vallejo spread out a white screen with a projector to nab some clips.

"We truly had to take advantage of the limited resources available to us during COVID to film the video," she shares.

Much of the outdoor scenes were cut in Gruene, Texas, where award-winning and chart-topping singer now lives. "It's my first video with my natural hair color after letting it grow out during quarantine," Bagwell says. "AJ said I looked very happy at home and in my element. I agree!"

With seven No. 1 singles in Texas (including four from her most recent In My Defense album), Bagwell is on the cusp of nationwide success, if she chooses to chase it. This new song and music video prove she's got the talent, drive and creativity to obtain everything she dreams of.