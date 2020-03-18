Brett Young is Self-Quarantining on His Tour Bus After Returning From Europe

Brett Young was in the middle of a European run of shows when the COVID-19 outbreak began to ramp up in the U.S., causing country artists of all stripes to postpone shows, tours and events in favor of staying home and mitigating the spread of the virus.

In fact, the singer tells radio personalities Big D and Bubba, he made it home just before the live show industry (and the travel industry) came screeching to a halt.

"We had [shows in] Stockholm and Oslo, and we got the Oslo show canceled, like, an hour before the show. I think that was a Wednesday night in the middle of the week. With everything that was going on, we just ended up making the decision to buy flights home," he recounted over the phone on The Big D and Bubba Show. "And that ended up being two or three hours before Trump announced the travel ban."

On the way home, he planned to keep the recommended distance of about a meter (or 3.3 feet) away from his wife and infant daughter. He spent the first night sleeping in a separate room, but when he and his wife talked about it in the morning, they agreed that they wanted to keep him a bit more isolated. So, for the last few days, he's been living on his tour bus in the family's driveway.

"I think I might be on the over-cautious side of things, for most people, but I'm hiding out on the bus," Young admits. "Just trying to make sure that I didn't bring anything back from Europe to my family. Me and the pup are hiding out."

At the time of the interview, it had already been a few days since he began self-quarantining, and so far, he wasn't showing any symptoms.

"When I first came to the bus, when we got home, people were saying it was, like, five days for you to show symptoms if you had anything. Since I've been here, they've started saying that it's up to two weeks," Young goes on to say. "So until I can get my hands on a test to make sure I'm doing good, I'm gonna give it two weeks, because the last thing I wanna do is give our little 4-month-old something."

Like most of the other people who are hunkering down and self-quarantining all across the country, Young isn't sure how long it'll be before it's safe to start moving around freely again. The singer says he isn't sure when he'll start returning to the road and performing shows again.

"It's a super fluid situation," he says. "Because obviously, I think the goal is to get out there as soon as possible without putting people at risk, or minimizing risk as much as possible. That's why I think the decisions are being made, and it probably feels a little bit last minute to people, but really what it is is trying not to cancel shows if we don't have to and also trying not to play shows if it's not safe."

In the meantime, many country artists have begun hosting live-streamed shows for their fans online, and Young says he's excited to start doing those kinds of concerts.

"I think that's really important," he adds. "I've already started doing Q&As and stuff like that, just to be in touch, but we'll definitely do something. We're trying to come up with something unique and cool that's a little different, but we're not gonna go months without music, that's for sure."

In fact, Young ran some ideas for a virtual tour past the radio show hosts, and even said he already had a name picked out for the online trek.

"Do you think it would be cool to do shows where you restrict it to just the city? Like, you can only log in [from the city where the show was supposed to be?]" he asked. "I think we're gonna call it the QT. That's the Quarantine Tour."