Brett Eldredge Announces 2022 Songs About You Tour

First, it was the single. Then, it was the album. Now, Brett Eldredge will hit the road this summer on the Songs About You Tour. All three endeavors share the same name.

The 24-date trek will kick off on June 19 in Wheaton, Ill. From there, the "Don't Ya" singer will zig-zag across the nation before wrapping the tour in Saginaw, Mich. on Sep. 24.

Tickets for the Songs About You Tour will go on sale Friday, May 20.

The tour will promote Eldredge's forthcoming album Songs About You, which will arrive on June 17. The Paris, Ill., native teased the title track on social media before releasing it on April 22.

Songs About You is his first country offering since Sunday Drive arrived in 2020. In fact, he began work on his new album the day Sunday Drive went on sale. Eldredge also released a Christmas album in 2021 called Mr. Christmas.

The country star recently shared another song off the upcoming project: "Wait Up for Me" was released on Friday, May 13.

Brett Eldredge's 2022 Songs About You Tour Dates:

June 19 - Wheaton, Ill. @ Dupage Event Center & Fairgrounds

July 22 - Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery

July 23 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Dignity Health Amphitheatre

July 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas

July 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

July 29 - Costa Mesa, Calif. @ Pacific Amphitheatre

July 30 - Indi, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Aug. 4 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Aug. 5 - Chautauqua, N.Y. @ Chautauqua Amphitheater

Aug. 6 - Doswell, Va. @ Servpro Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 - Roanoke, Va. @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater

Aug. 20 - Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheater

Sep. 2 - Portsmouth, N.H. @ The Music Hall - NH

Sep. 3 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus

Sep. 4 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

Sep. 9 - Madison, Wisc. @ Overture Hall

Sep. 10 - Saint Cloud, Minn. @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheatre

Sep. 15 - East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park

Sep. 16 - Bensalem, Penn. @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Sep. 17 - Bethlehem, Penn. @ Steelstacks Campus

Sep. 22 - Louisville, Kent. @ Palace Theatre

Sep. 23 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre

Sep. 24 - Saginaw, Mich. @ Huntington Park Amphitheater