Brett Eldredge Announces 2022 Songs About You Tour
First, it was the single. Then, it was the album. Now, Brett Eldredge will hit the road this summer on the Songs About You Tour. All three endeavors share the same name.
The 24-date trek will kick off on June 19 in Wheaton, Ill. From there, the "Don't Ya" singer will zig-zag across the nation before wrapping the tour in Saginaw, Mich. on Sep. 24.
Tickets for the Songs About You Tour will go on sale Friday, May 20.
The tour will promote Eldredge's forthcoming album Songs About You, which will arrive on June 17. The Paris, Ill., native teased the title track on social media before releasing it on April 22.
Songs About You is his first country offering since Sunday Drive arrived in 2020. In fact, he began work on his new album the day Sunday Drive went on sale. Eldredge also released a Christmas album in 2021 called Mr. Christmas.
The country star recently shared another song off the upcoming project: "Wait Up for Me" was released on Friday, May 13.
Brett Eldredge's 2022 Songs About You Tour Dates:
June 19 - Wheaton, Ill. @ Dupage Event Center & Fairgrounds
July 22 - Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery
July 23 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Dignity Health Amphitheatre
July 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas
July 28 - San Diego, Calif. @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
July 29 - Costa Mesa, Calif. @ Pacific Amphitheatre
July 30 - Indi, Calif. @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
Aug. 4 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Aug. 5 - Chautauqua, N.Y. @ Chautauqua Amphitheater
Aug. 6 - Doswell, Va. @ Servpro Pavilion
Aug. 18 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 - Roanoke, Va. @ Elmwood Park Amphitheater
Aug. 20 - Greensboro, N.C. @ White Oak Amphitheater
Sep. 2 - Portsmouth, N.H. @ The Music Hall - NH
Sep. 3 - Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus
Sep. 4 - Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
Sep. 9 - Madison, Wisc. @ Overture Hall
Sep. 10 - Saint Cloud, Minn. @ The Ledge Waite Park Amphitheatre
Sep. 15 - East Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park
Sep. 16 - Bensalem, Penn. @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Sep. 17 - Bethlehem, Penn. @ Steelstacks Campus
Sep. 22 - Louisville, Kent. @ Palace Theatre
Sep. 23 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre
Sep. 24 - Saginaw, Mich. @ Huntington Park Amphitheater