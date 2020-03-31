Brent Cobb highlights the uncertainty of modern life in his new track "The World Is Ending." Press play above to listen.

The psychedelia-tinged track has Cobb examining the world around him, what's real and what matters in the moment. "They say the world is ending / Everyone's busy defending their sins," he sings slowly in the song's first few seconds.

Although the surprise release from Cobb feels especially fitting given the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, he says the song was actually inspired by another event: "I wrote this in 2011, just before the Mayan calendar ran out," Cobb shares in a statement. "We recorded it this past December.

"I didn’t plan to release this song, but in light of the current situation, here it goes," Cobb adds. "Y’all stay safe out there. Let’s love each other ... from a distance."

Cobb was forced to postpone many of his March tour dates because of the ongoing pandemic, which has caused hundreds of artists and festival organizers to reschedule or cancel events for 2020. "I'm so looking forward to playing some acoustic country music for y’all, it's just going to be on a later date," Cobb shared with fans in a recent tweet.

To date, there are 140,904 recorded cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States. A total of 2,405 people have died of the disease in the U.S. alone.

