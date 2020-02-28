Brandi Carlile and collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth created a jangly new song for Disney / Pixar's animated film Onward. "Carried Me With You" serves as the movie's end credits song and is part of its official soundtrack, released on Friday (Feb. 28).

Carlile and the Hanseroths both wrote and produced "Carried Me With You." Readers can press play above to hear the upbeat song, which melds Carlile and the twins' trademark lyrical honesty with a kids' movie-friendly message. Carlile's vocals add a dash of magic, too.

""Carried Me With You" is a song about not taking love for granted — accepting love even when you don’t feel like you deserve it," Carlile says (quote via the DisInsider). "It’s absolutely wonderful to be a part of a Pixar film. I can’t wait for my little girls to see it."

Onward is due in theaters on March 6. The movie follows two teenage elf brothers, Barley and Ian Lightfoot, whose father died years ago. Dad left his sons a magical wizard's staff, however, which will help them bring him back -- but only for 24 hours. Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, John Ratzenberger and more lend their voices to the film.

Carlile has been on a roll since the release of her acclaimed album By the Way, I Forgive You in 2018, winning multiple Grammy Awards, among other accolades, and becoming part of the supergroup the Highwomen. In 2020, she and the Hanseroths have been named the official ambassadors for Record Store Day, the annual celebration of independent record stores and music on vinyl.