Country duo BoomTown Saints pay homage to a familiar haunt in their new single "Dive Bar Heart."

Penned by Benjy Davis, Ryan Beaver and Ashley Ray, the polished country tune paints a smoky scene during a typical day in a neighborhood barroom.

"It's pretty crowded for a Tuesday / Parkin' lot's fillin' up out front," the duo sings, transporting listeners. "We can't all be coming here just for the price of beer / It's good to know I ain't the only one."

Members Chris Ramos and Ben Chism say the track immediately struck a chord with them, motivating them to put their own stamp on the radio-ready track.

"When our friend Ashley Ray first showed us this song, it immediately connected us to a place that we have in our hometown that we consider 'home,'" Ramos tells The Boot. "It's a place where everybody knows our names and is a safe place no matter what's happening in our lives. The nostalgia it summoned made it an undeniable song that we needed to record."

Get an exclusive early listen to "Dive Bar Heart" ahead of its release tomorrow, Feb. 10, below:

This new song follows BoomTown Saints' buzzed-about debut single, "All Trucks Go to Heaven," which was released in 2022. The duo has a busy year already lined up, with multiple confirmed tour dates across the U.S. ahead of their debut EP, which is expected to be released in late spring 2023.

You can keep up with BoomTown Saints by following them on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, or by visiting their official website.