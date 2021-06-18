With a "trailertrap" style all his own, Blanco Brown returns with a brand-new song, "Nobody's More Country," that reflects the singer's Southern roots and his love for country music. He officially released the track — co-written with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Schmidt and Quintin Amey — on Friday (June 18), just over a week after debuting it during the 2021 CMT Music Awards.

"Nobody's More Country" offers the classic imagery revered in country music, as well as grooves and spoon rhythms unique to Brown. Throughout the song, he details the things he loves about life in the South, noting that while he appreciates all of the places country music has taken him, as the saying goes, there’s no place like home.

“I’ve been all around the world and have seen people of all ages, nationalities and backgrounds uniting over their love of country music — the music ties us together,” says Brown in a press release. “It’s the sound of home. It’s the sound of my Georgia heart. It’s hard to imagine anybody loving it more than me."

"Nobody's More Country" is Brown's first new music since a life-threatening motorcycle accident in August of 2020, and the first taste of a new project from the artist. Per a press release, he "leaned on music to heal" during a lengthy hospital stay and the physical therapy that followed.

During his recovery, Brown earned a No. 1 song with the group Parmalee. Their collaboration, "Just the Way," went to No. 1 earlier this year, and has been certified platinum.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Country Stars Who Have Dealt With Unthinkable Tragedy: