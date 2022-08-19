Blake Shelton is taking fans back to the ‘90s with his modern-day throwback tune, “No Body.” Out now, the Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins and Josh Kear-penned single revolves around Shelton’s profession that he wants to be with "No Body" else but the sweetheart he’s with.

“Don’t wanna scoot the boots with nobody / Get straight tequila drunk on nobody / Wrap these arms around no body / No body but yours/ Don’t wanna shadow dance with nobody / Slide some cotton off of nobody / Don’t wanna wake up kissing no body / No body but yours,” Shelton sings in the jaunty, cleverly written chorus over thick electric guitar chords and a catchy melody.

Not only is the song’s production a hat-tip to the ‘90s country sound, but its narrative also pulls from a wellspring of nostalgic memories, including hearing “Conway [Twitty] on the radio” and its “scoot the boots” lyric, which is a reference to Brooks & Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

“I get excited and feel like a kid every time we release new music," Shelton shares. "But this song, in particular, takes me back to the ‘90s when I was in high school and first moved to Nashville, because it feels like what the music sounded like at that time.”

“The hook confused me the first time I heard it – I’m hoping it’s the same way for everyone else, so they have to listen to it a bunch of times to figure it out!” the hitmaker adds with a laugh.

Shelton's new single looks set to become his next big hit, as fans of both modern and neo-traditional country music will enjoy being transported back in time with each listen.

“No Body” follows 2021’s “Come Back as a Country Boy” and “Minimum Wage,” as well as 2020’s No. 1 hits “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody but You,” both of which featured his wife and global superstar, Gwen Stefani. Shelton's latest studio album was 2021’s Body Language, which included “Minimum Wage,” “Happy Anywhere” and the Swon Brothers-assisted title track.

Earlier in June 2022, Shelton jumped on a collaboration with Zac Brown Band for their song “Out in the Middle.”

Did You Know? Blake Shelton celebrated 20 years since his first No. 1 hit, "Austin," in 2021.

Listen to Blake Shelton, "No Body"

Blake Shelton's "No Body" Lyrics:

Dixie cup martinis / Second one's a freebie / Happy Friday afternoon / That neon sun's rising / I'm sitting here admiring / The summer dress it's shining through / Had just enough to tell you the truth

CHORUS:

Don’t wanna scoot the boots with nobody / Get straight tequila drunk on nobody / Wrap these arms around no body / No body but yours/ Don’t wanna shadow dance with nobody / Slide some cotton off of nobody / Don’t wanna wake up kissing no body / No body but yours

Honeysuckle talking / Last call Old Milwalking / Out there to a checkered cab / B-line to your condo / Conway on the stereo / Girl, I'd love to lay you down, down, down

REPEAT CHORUS

Don't wanna hold nobody / Lay eyes on nobody / Love up on nobody

REPEAT CHORUS

blake-shelton-no-body-cover-art Warner Music Nashville loading...