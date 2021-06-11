Michigan native and Grammy winner Billy Strings pushes boundaries and provokes thought with his latest release “Wargasm.” The brand-new song features rapper RMR.

It’s not uncommon for Strings to tackle the big issues, as country and bluegrass fans saw in his recently collaboration with Luke Combs, “The Great Divide." In "Wargasm," Strings and RMR take on the morality of war, asking the question, “So what’s the reason for this again?”

Strings, RMR, Aaron Allen and Jon Weisberger co-wrote "Wargasm," per Rolling Stone.

Strings' masterful handle of, as his name suggests, stringed instruments and bluegrass stylings earned him the 2021 Best Bluegrass Album Grammy Awards trophy and 2016's International Bluegrass Music Association Momentum Award and Instrumentalist of the Year honor. RMR (pronounced "rumor"), meanwhile, rose to fame in 2020 with his song "Rascal," which is based on Rascal Flatts' hit song "Bless the Broken Road."

"One of my favorite things ever is Gary LeVox, because he just got that voice," RMR told Rolling Stone in 2020. "I’ve been listening to him for so long."

Both RMR and Strings have separate tours scheduled to begin this summer. RMR's will run into the fall, while Strings' will keep him on the road well into 2022.