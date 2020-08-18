Billy Strings Plans 7-Night Meet Me at the Drive-in Tour

Billy Strings will play a week's worth of drive-in concerts throughout the Northeast and Midwest this September. Dubbed the Meet Me at the Drive-in Tour, the trek will take the singer-songwriter to Pennsylvania and Illinois for seven performances.

Strings will begin his Meet Me at the Drive-in Tour on Sept. 11 at Wilkes-Barre, Pa.'s Mohegan Sun Arena. After three shows there (through Sept. 13), he'll head to the Chicago, Ill., area, to play two already sold-out shows at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, on Sept. 16-17. Strings' drive-in run will conclude at Peoria, Ill.'s Expo Gardens on Sept. 18-19.

Strings and his crew, as well as each show's local promoters, will be following CDC and local guidelines for COVID-19. They're all working with government officials in all three cities to ensure everyone's safety, and that they meet all recommended standards. As such, social distancing will be "strictly enforced," and while concertgoers will be allowed to leave their vehicles to tailgate, visit the bathroom or purchase concessions, they will be required to wear masks when exiting their designated concert viewing spaces.

Tickets for Strings' Meet Me at the Drive-in Tour will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Aug. 21) at noon ET, with a pre-sale for newsletter subscribers beginning on Thursday (Aug. 20) at noon ET. More information is available at BillyStrings.com.

Strings released his Rounder Records debut album, Home, in 2019. He's been spending his coronavirus quarantine performing a number of streaming shows.

Billy Strings, Meet Me at the Drive-in Tour Dates:

September 11-13 -- Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

September 16-17 -- McHenry, Ill. @ McHenry Outdoor Theater (SOLD OUT)

September 18-19 -- Peoria, Ill. @ Expo Gardens