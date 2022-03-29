Amy Grant is memorializing one of the highlights of her live show with a new studio recording of her cover, "Put a Little Love in Your Heart."

Originally released in 1969 by Jackie DeShannon, the song was a Top 5 hit on the US Billboard Hot 100 and US Billboard Adult Contemporary, and hit No. 1 on the South African Singles chart.

Grant's version keeps the fun, inclusive spirit of the original, but turns the spotlight on the singer's fans, who helped make her live version of "Put a Little Love in Your Heart" so special on the singer's 2021 Line by Line Tour. She decided to take the song into the studio at the encouragement of Greg Morrow, her drummer and longtime friend.

"Greg Morrow and I have been closing my concerts with this song for years," Grant explains. "When making the video, we wanted to honor the fans who keep showing up. I love seeing the faces of people who continue to come to my concerts and have kept my career going all these years, longer than I ever expected! Here's to many more years of celebrating together!"

With that fan-focused central message in mind, Grant asked those who attended her recent concerts to submit their photos and videos from the show, and compiled the footage to use as the song's music video. Additionally, the singer hopped on YouTube for a Q&A with fans surrounding the video's premiere, sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits about the song and video-making processes.

To underscore the importance of celebrating with fans, Grant also held an afterparty on social media following the video's release.

With her 2021 tour under her belt, Grant is riding the success of a big career year. Last year, she was also inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

See Country Music's Most Powerful Women: