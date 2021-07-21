AmericanaFest 2021: Brittney Spencer, Miko Marks, S.G. Goodman + More to Perform
More than 13 dozen artists have been announced as performers for AmericanaFest 2021, set for September in Nashville. Brittney Spencer, Miko Marks, S.G. Goodman and more are among the 150-plus acts set to take the stage throughout multiple days of showcases.
The Americana Music Association's first round of AmericanaFest 2021 performers, released on Wednesday (July 21), includes a total of 165 solo artists, duos and bands. In addition to Spencer, Marks and Goodman — all 2021 The Boot Artists to Watch — the lineup also includes Brandy Clark, Cordovas, Allison Russell and the Wandering Hearts, among many others. Find the full list of just-announced performers below.
A total of 240 acts are slated for AmericanaFest 2021, with the remaining 75 artists to be announced in the coming weeks. Performances will take place at the Station Inn, Mercy Lounge, 3rd & Lindsley and more Nashville venues.
Now in its 21st year, AmericanaFest is set for Sept. 22-25. The four-day event is also a conference, and includes the annual Americana Honors & Awards ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium. Visit AmericanaMusic.org for more details.
AmericanaFest 2021 Lineup (So Far):
The 40 Acre Mule
Aaron Raitiere
Adam Chaffins
AHI
AJ Lee & Blue Summit
Allison Russell
Amy Helm
Ana Egge
Andrea von Kampen
Andrew Leahey & the Homestead
Anna Tivel
The Arcadian Wild
Arlo McKinley
Barbaro
The Barefoot Movement
Barnstar!
Bella White
Beta Radio
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Bones Owens
Boy Golden
Brandy Clark
Brittney Spencer
Brock Gonyea
Caleb Caudle
Carolina Story
Cary Morin
Cat Clyde
Charlie Marie
Chastity Brown
Chris Pierce
Christian Lopez
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Companion
Cordovas
Courtney Hartman
Crys Matthews
Daniel Donato
Danni Nicholls
Dar Williams
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
Dave Hause
David Ramirez
The Dead South
Digging Roots
Don Bryant
Doug Seegers
Early James
Elise Davis
Emily Scott Robinson
Emily West
Emma Hern
Emma Swift
Erin Viancourt
Evan Bartels
Ferris & Sylvester
Fretland
Gabe Lee
Garrison Starr
Golden Shoals
Great Peacock
Greyhounds
Hogslop String Band
Ida Mae
Ira Wolf
Israel Nash
Izzy Heltai
Jack Broadbent
Jackson County Line
Jackson + Sellers
Jason Boland & the Stragglers
Jason Ringenberg
Jeffrey Martin
Jeremie Albino
Jill Andrews
Jillette Johnson
Jim Lauderdale
Joachim Cooder
John Craigie
John R. Miller
Jonathan Tyler
Joshua Radin
Joshua Ray Walker
Julian Taylor
Kaiti Jones
Kashena Sampson
Kathleen Edwards
Katie Toupin
Kelsey Waldon
Kiefer Sutherland
Kristina Murray
Langhorne Slim
Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards
Lauren Morrow
Leah Blevins
Leigh Nash
Lilly Hiatt
Lilly Winwood
The Local Honeys
Lydia Loveless
Maggie Rose
Making Movies
Mando Saenz
Mariel Buckley
Marshall Chapman
Mary Bragg
Matt Costa
Matt the Electrician
Maya de Vitry
The McCrary Sisters
Melissa Carper
Michaela Anne
Mike & the Moonpies
Miko Marks
The Minks
Moonsville Collective
Natalie Hemby
National Park Radio
Neal Francis
O.N.E The Duo
Oliver Hazard
Pete Muller and the Kindred Souls
Peter Bradley Adams
Phillip-Michael Scales
Phoebe Hunt & the Gatherers
The Pine Hill Haints
Po' Ramblin' Boys
Poor Nameless Boy
Queen Esther
Rachel Baiman
Rainbow Girls
Raye Zaragoza
Rodney Crowell
Ruthie Collins
Ryan Culwell
S.G. Goodman
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Sean Rowe
Shannon McNally
The Shootouts
Sierra Ferrell
Southern Avenue
Steve Forbert
Steve Poltz
Sue Foley
The Suitcase Junket
SUSTO
Suzanne Santo
Taylor McCall
Teddy Thompson & Jenni Muldaur
Thomas Csorba
TK & the Holy Know-Nothings
Tré Burt
The Vegabonds
Victoria Bailey
Vincent Neil Emerson
Violet Bell
Vivian Leva & Riley Calcagno
The Wandering Hearts
Waylon Payne
Wesley Dean
The Whitmore Sisters
William Prince
The Winnie Blues
Yasmin Williams
