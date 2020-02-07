Following up a busy year as a member of The Highwomen, Amanda Shires has shared a new rock-infused solo track. Called "Deciphering Dreams," the song delivers high-energy, soaring vocals and a strong nod towards psychedelic rock 'n' roll. Press play above to listen!

Produced by Dave Cobb, "Deciphering Dreams" is driven by Shires' poetic, engaging lyrics and a river of rolling guitar and bass riffs, supplied by her husband and fellow artist Jason Isbell along with Jimbo Hart. The listener is brought through Shires' exploration of her own nocturnal visions as she tries to interpret their meanings -- or lack thereof. The track is the first teaser of an anticipated new solo record from Shires that's expected to drop sometime later this year.

In 2019, Shires stayed out on the road in support of both her most recent solo album, 2018's To The Sunset, and the release of supergroup The Highwomen's debut record. Comprised of Shires, Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris and Natalie Hemby, The Highwomen quickly earned widespread acclaim and landed at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart.

With no definitive plans on the horizon for the Highwomen right at the moment, Shires is taking the opportunity to return to her solo pursuits. The singer and fiddle player is kicking off her Atmosphereless headlining tour today (Feb. 7) in Jackson, Miss. with additional dates scheduled across the country through the end of April.