Adia Victoria Shares Rollicking New Single ‘Ain’t Killed Me Yet’ [LISTEN]

Multi-talented Nashville musician Adia Victoria has shared her first new music since the release of her acclaimed 2021 record A Southern Gothic. "Ain't Killed Me Yet" was written as a companion piece to Lucille Clifton's iconic poem "Won't You Celebrate Me," in which Clifton writes, "come celebrate with me that everyday something has tried to kill me and has failed."

Victoria captures this sentiment in her new single. Musically, the track dances at the intersection of where the blues and rock and roll meet. Victoria's nuanced, blues-tinged voice floats above crunching, grooving guitars, delivering lyrics that celebrate survival when one's been given "a mighty high road." Her message? Take pleasures wherever you can find them.

Victoria sings the chorus: "So pour me one last drink / And lit me one last smoke / And give the jukebox pay till we both go broke / Know it's a hard way living but / The living ain't killed me yet / Know it's a hard way living but / The living ain't killed me yet."

It's a hard way of living, and yet Victoria has a way of making this world of troubles and vices sound inviting - even seductive. She perfectly captures how powerful life's thrills can be when the rest of your life feels dogged by uncertainty and tough odds.

Adia Victoria is currently on tour in support of her latest album A Southern Gothic, with dates scheduled in Washington D.C., Atlanta, Birmingham and additional cities through the end of April. You can find a full list of her upcoming tour dates via Adia Victoria's official website.

