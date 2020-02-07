Abby Anderson’s ‘I’ll Still Love You’ Is ‘a Love Song for Everyone’ [LISTEN]

A self-described "hopeless romantic," Abby Anderson is returning to one of her favorite subjects -- love -- in her sweet and simple new ballad, "I'll Still Love You." The song reflects on all the ways that time might change a relationship, and all the highs and lows that life can throw at a couple in love. Through it all, Anderson professes in the song, she'll still love her partner.

"Oh, we're gonna laugh, we're gonna cry / We're gonna fight, oh but we'll live, / Maybe have a few kids," she sings. "Whatever happens, I'll promise you this..."

Co-written with Jordan Minton and Josh Kerr -- the latter of whom also produced the song -- "I'll Still Love You" conveys a fitting message for Valentine's Day, which is just around the corner from the song's release on Friday (Feb. 7.)

"I know -- it's Valentine's Day, a love song, real shocker there," the singer tells The Boot with a laugh. "But it's just, I heard a quote one time that said, 'If you wanna stay young, stay in love.' And I love love...So I like writing about it."

It will come as no surprise that the inspiration behind Anderson's new love ballad is her real-life boyfriend, who also served as her muse for another lovestruck anthem: 2019's "Good Lord."

"It's about my boyfriend, and I just think he's the best thing on earth," the singer continues. "He's the 'Good Lord' boy, too. I told him, he needs to break my heart or do something that pisses me off so I stop writing all these love songs. But I don't think that's gonna happen anytime soon."

Despite her penchant for love songs, Anderson is making sure to mix a healthy dose of kiss-off confidence into her songwriting, too: In October, she dropped the breakup anthem "Flowers."