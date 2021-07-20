2021 IBMA Awards: Nominees Revealed, Alison Krauss + More Joining Hall of Fame
Alison Krauss is one of three 2021 inductees into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, the International Bluegrass Music Association announced on Tuesday (July 20) (per Rolling Stone). Additionally, 2021 IBMA Awards nominees were also revealed.
Krauss is a songwriter, musician, producer and the longtime leader of Alison Krauss and Union Station, as well as one of the most-awarded artists in Grammy Awards history. She joins bandleader and banjo player Lynn Morris — the first woman to ever win the National Banjo Championship, in 1974 — and the Stoneman Family, an early group within the genre, as a 2021 Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame inductee.
In terms of 2021 IBMA Awards nominations, meanwhile, fans will find Billy Strings among the Entertainer and Guitar Player of the Year nominees and Molly Tuttle in the Female Vocalist and Guitar Player of the Year categories. A full list of nominees is below.
The 2021 IBMA Awards are set for Sept. 30 at Raleigh, N.C.'s Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. The event is part of the annual World of Bluegrass festival, which also includes artist showcases and a conference, all set for Sept. 28-Oct. 2 in Raleigh. More information is available at WorldOfBluegrass.com.
2021 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Balsam Range
Billy Strings
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
The Del McCoury Band
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Male Vocalist of the Year
Ronnie Bowman
Del McCoury
Danny Paisley
Junior Sisk
Larry Sparks
Female Vocalist of the Year
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Sierra Hull
Molly Tuttle
Rhonda Vincent
Vocal Group of the Year
Darrin & Brooke Aldridge
Balsam Range
Blue Highway
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Sister Sadie
New Artist of the Year
Appalachian Road Show
Carolina Blue
Gina Furtado Project
High Fidelity
Merle Monroe
Album of the Year
Bluegrass 2020, Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie and Curtis Vestal
Distance and Time, Becky Buller
Fall Like Rain, Justin Moses
Industrial Strength Bluegrass: Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy, Various Artists
Load the Wagon, Junior Sisk
Still Here, Steve Gulley & Tim Stafford
Song of the Year
“Banjo Player’s Blues,” High Fidelity
“Hitchhiking to California,” Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
“Just Load the Wagon,” Junior Sisk
“Leaving on Her Mind,” Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
“Richest Man,” Balsam Range
Gospel Recording of the Year
“After Awhile,” Dale Ann Bradley
“Grit and Grace,” Balsam Range
“Hear Jerusalem Calling,” Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers
“In the Resurrection Morning,” Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter and Jason Moore
“When He Calls My Name,” Alan Bibey & Grasstowne
Instrumental Recording of the Year
“The Appalachian Road,” Appalachian Road Show
“Foggy Mountain Chimes,” Scott Vestal, Patrick McAvinue, Cody Kilby, Dominick Leslie and Curtis Vestal
“Ground Speed,” Kristin Scott Benson, Skip Cherryholmes, Jeremy Garrett, Kevin Kehrberg and Darren Nicholson
“Mountain Strings,” Sierra Hull
“Taxland,” Justin Moses with Sierra Hull
Collaborative Recording of the Year
“Birmingham Jail,” Barry Abernathy with Vince Gill
“In the Resurrection Morning,” Sacred Reunion featuring Doyle Lawson, Vince Gill, Barry Abernathy, Tim Stafford, Mark Wheeler, Jim VanCleve, Phil Leadbetter and Jason Moore
“My Baby’s Gone,” Justin Moses with Del McCoury
“Tears of Regret,” High Fidelity with Jesse McReynolds
“White Line Fever,” Bobby Osborne with Tim O’Brien, Trey Hensley, Sierra Hull, Stuart Duncan, Todd Phillips and Alison Brown
Banjo Player of the Year
Gena Britt
Gina Furtado
Rob McCoury
Kristin Scott Benson
Scott Vestal
Bass Player of the Year
Mike Bub
Todd Phillips
Missy Raines
Mark Schatz
Marshall Wilborn
Fiddle Player of the Year
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Deanie Richardson
Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Justin Moses
Guitar Player of the Year
Trey Hensley
Billy Strings
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
Jake Workman
Mandolin Player of the Year
Jesse Brock
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Ronnie McCoury
Tristan Scroggins