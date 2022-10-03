2022 IBMA Awards Big Winners Include Béla Fleck, Billy Strings, Dolly Parton + More

The 2022 IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards took place on Thursday (Sept. 29), and banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck came out with the most trophies to his name. His critically acclaimed record My Bluegrass Heart helped Fleck sweep the categories of Album of the Year, Instrumental Group of the Year, Instrumental Recording of the Year and Banjo Player of the Year.

Bluegrass giant Billy Strings earned the title of Entertainer of the Year for the second consecutive year. His track "Red Daisy," featured on his 2021 album Renewal, was also named Song of the Year.

Country legend Dolly Parton also snagged two awards at this year's ceremony. Her recording of "In the Sweet By and By" with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley was named Gospel Recording of the Year and Collaborative Recording of the Year.

The IBMA Awards took place as part of the annual World of Bluegrass Festival, including artists' showcases and a conference. This year's festival took place in Raleigh from Sept. 27-Oct. 1.

See below for a complete list of winners from the 2022 IBMA Awards:

2022 International Bluegrass Music Award Winners:

Entertainer of the Year: Billy Strings

Vocal Group of the Year: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Instrumental Group of the Year: Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart

Song of the Year: "Red Daisy," Billy Strings (artist), Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward (songwriters)

Album of the Year: My Bluegrass Heart, Béla Fleck

Gospel Recording of the Year: “In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley

Instrumental Recording of the Year: “Vertigo,” Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton

New Artist of the Year: Rick Faris

Collaborative Recording of the Year: “In the Sweet By and By,” Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley

Female Vocalist of the Year: Molly Tuttle

Male Vocalist of the Year: Del McCoury

Banjo Player of the Year: Béla Fleck

Bass Player of the Year: Jason Moore

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year: Justin Moses

Fiddle Player of the Year: Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Guitar Player of the Year: Cody Kilby

Mandolin Player of the Year: Sierra Hull

