Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle + More Earn 2020 IBMA Awards Nominations
Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and more are nominees for the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, the organization announced Friday (June 26). Bluegrass Today reports the full list of nominees, which readers can see below.
Strings and Tuttle, two well-regarded players in the genre's younger generation of artists, each earned multiple nods at the upcoming awards show. Strings is up for Entertainer, Album, Instrumental Recording and Guitar Instrumental Performer of the Year, while Tuttle is nominated in the categories of Female Vocalist and Guitar Instrumental Performer of the Year.
Among 2020's Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame inductees are New Grass Revival, the band featuring Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, John Cowan and other recognizable bluegrass music names. Their best-known hit, the 1989 Top 40 country song "Callin' Baton Rouge," was later made a No. 2 song by Garth Brooks.
IBMA Awards nominees are selected through a three-part process by the IBMA's professional members, who will also choose the winners. Nominees for the IBMA's Industry Awards and Momentum Artists are forthcoming.
In light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, this fall's World of Bluegrass conference is being turned into a multi-day virtual event. Further details about those plans, including specifics of the awards show, have yet to be announced.
2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards Nominees
Entertainer of the Year
Balsam Range
Billy Strings
Del McCoury Band
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Sister Sadie
Special Consensus
Vocal Group of the Year
Balsam Range
Blue Highway
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
Sister Sadie
Instrumental Group of the Year
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Mile Twelve
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Sam Bush Band
The Travelin’ McCourys
New Artist of the Year
Appalachian Road Show
Carolina Blue
High Fidelity
Merle Monroe
Mile Twelve
Song of the Year
"Both Ends of the Train," Blue Highway (artist), Tim Stafford/Steve Gulley (writers), Rounder Records, Blue Highway (producers)
"Chicago Barn Dance," Special Consensus (artist), Becky Buller/Missy Raines/Alison Brown (writers), Compass Records, Alison Brown (producer)
"Haggard," The Grascals (artist), Harley Allen (writers), Mountain Home Music Company, The Grascals (producers)
"Hickory, Walnut & Pine," The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Slaid Cleaves/Nathan Hamilton (writer), Rounder Records, Dave Maggar (producer)
"Living Like There’s No Tomorrow," Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Jim McBride/Roger Alan Murrah (writer), Billy Blue Records, Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producers)
Album of the Year
Chicago Barn Dance, Special Consensus (artist), Compass Records, Alison Brown (producer)
Home, Billy Strings (artist), Rounder Records, Glenn Brown (producer)
Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Billy Blue Records, Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producers)
New Moon Over My Shoulder, Larry Sparks (artist), Rebel Records, Larry Sparks (producer)
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland (artist), Compass Records, Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers)
Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Rounder Records, Dave Maggard (producer)
Tribulation, Appalachian Road Show (artist), Billy Blue Records, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, and Appalachian Road Show (producers)
Gospel Recording of the Year
"Angel Too Soon," Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
"Because He Loved Me," Dale Ann Bradley (artist), Dale Ann Bradley (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
"Gonna Rise and Shine," Alan Bibey & Grasstowne (artist), Mark Hodges (producer), Mountain Fever Records (label)
"I’m Going to Heaven," Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
"Little Black Train," Appalachian Road Show (artist), Barry Abernathy, Darrell Webb, and Ben Isaacs (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
Instrumental Recording of the Year
"Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland (artist), Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers), Compass Records (label)
"Shenandoah Breakdown," Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
"Soldier’s Joy," Jesse McReynolds with Michael Cleveland (artist), Jesse McReynolds (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
"The Appalachian Road," Appalachian Road Show (artist), Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, and Appalachian Road Show (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
"Guitar Peace," Billy Strings (artist), Glenn Brown (producer), Rounder Records (label)
Collaborative Recording of the Year
"Chicago Barn Dance," Special Consensus (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
"I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry," Jason Barie featuring Del McCoury & Paul William (artists), Jason Barie (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
"Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel (artist), Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers), Compass Records (label)
"The Barber’s Fiddle," Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw (artists), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)
"On and On," Gena Britt with Brooke Aldridge (artists), Gena Britt (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)
Male Vocalist of the Year
Ronnie Bowman
Del McCoury
Russell Moore
Danny Paisley
Larry Sparks
Female Vocalist of the Year
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Amanda Smith
Molly Tuttle
Rhonda Vincent
Instrumental Performers of the Year
Banjo
Kristin Scott Benson
Gena Britt
Gina Furtado
Ned Luberecki
Scott Vestal
Bass
Barry Bales
Mike Bub
Todd Phillips
Missy Raines
Marshall Wilborn
Fiddle
Becky Buller
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Deanie Richardson
Resophonic Guitar
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Justin Moses
Guitar
Trey Hensley
Billy Strings
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
Jake Workman
Mandolin
Alan Bibey
Jesse Brok
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Ronnie McCoury
2020 Hall of Fame Inductees
New Grass Revival
The Johnson Mountain Boys
J.T. Gray
2020 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients
Norman & Judy Adams
Daryl & Phyllis Adkins
Darol Anger
Wayne Rice
Jack Tottle
