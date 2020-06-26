Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle + More Earn 2020 IBMA Awards Nominations

Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and more are nominees for the 2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, the organization announced Friday (June 26). Bluegrass Today reports the full list of nominees, which readers can see below.

Strings and Tuttle, two well-regarded players in the genre's younger generation of artists, each earned multiple nods at the upcoming awards show. Strings is up for Entertainer, Album, Instrumental Recording and Guitar Instrumental Performer of the Year, while Tuttle is nominated in the categories of Female Vocalist and Guitar Instrumental Performer of the Year.

Among 2020's Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame inductees are New Grass Revival, the band featuring Sam Bush, Bela Fleck, John Cowan and other recognizable bluegrass music names. Their best-known hit, the 1989 Top 40 country song "Callin' Baton Rouge," was later made a No. 2 song by Garth Brooks.

IBMA Awards nominees are selected through a three-part process by the IBMA's professional members, who will also choose the winners. Nominees for the IBMA's Industry Awards and Momentum Artists are forthcoming.

In light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, this fall's World of Bluegrass conference is being turned into a multi-day virtual event. Further details about those plans, including specifics of the awards show, have yet to be announced.

2020 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards Nominees

Entertainer of the Year

Balsam Range

Billy Strings

Del McCoury Band

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Sister Sadie

Special Consensus

Vocal Group of the Year

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Sister Sadie

Instrumental Group of the Year

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Mile Twelve

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder

Sam Bush Band

The Travelin’ McCourys

New Artist of the Year

Appalachian Road Show

Carolina Blue

High Fidelity

Merle Monroe

Mile Twelve

Song of the Year

"Both Ends of the Train," Blue Highway (artist), Tim Stafford/Steve Gulley (writers), Rounder Records, Blue Highway (producers)

"Chicago Barn Dance," Special Consensus (artist), Becky Buller/Missy Raines/Alison Brown (writers), Compass Records, Alison Brown (producer)

"Haggard," The Grascals (artist), Harley Allen (writers), Mountain Home Music Company, The Grascals (producers)

"Hickory, Walnut & Pine," The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Slaid Cleaves/Nathan Hamilton (writer), Rounder Records, Dave Maggar (producer)

"Living Like There’s No Tomorrow," Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Jim McBride/Roger Alan Murrah (writer), Billy Blue Records, Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producers)

Album of the Year

Chicago Barn Dance, Special Consensus (artist), Compass Records, Alison Brown (producer)

Home, Billy Strings (artist), Rounder Records, Glenn Brown (producer)

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Billy Blue Records, Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producers)

New Moon Over My Shoulder, Larry Sparks (artist), Rebel Records, Larry Sparks (producer)

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland (artist), Compass Records, Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers)

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys (artist), Rounder Records, Dave Maggard (producer)

Tribulation, Appalachian Road Show (artist), Billy Blue Records, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, and Appalachian Road Show (producers)

Gospel Recording of the Year

"Angel Too Soon," Balsam Range (artist), Balsam Range (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)

"Because He Loved Me," Dale Ann Bradley (artist), Dale Ann Bradley (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

"Gonna Rise and Shine," Alan Bibey & Grasstowne (artist), Mark Hodges (producer), Mountain Fever Records (label)

"I’m Going to Heaven," Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

"Little Black Train," Appalachian Road Show (artist), Barry Abernathy, Darrell Webb, and Ben Isaacs (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

Instrumental Recording of the Year

"Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland (artist), Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers), Compass Records (label)

"Shenandoah Breakdown," Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (artist), Doyle Lawson and Rosta Capek (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

"Soldier’s Joy," Jesse McReynolds with Michael Cleveland (artist), Jesse McReynolds (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

"The Appalachian Road," Appalachian Road Show (artist), Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, and Appalachian Road Show (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

"Guitar Peace," Billy Strings (artist), Glenn Brown (producer), Rounder Records (label)

Collaborative Recording of the Year

"Chicago Barn Dance," Special Consensus (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)

"I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry," Jason Barie featuring Del McCoury & Paul William (artists), Jason Barie (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)

"Tall Fiddler," Michael Cleveland with Tommy Emmanuel (artist), Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan (producers), Compass Records (label)

"The Barber’s Fiddle," Becky Buller with Shawn Camp, Jason Carter, Laurie Lewis, Kati Penn, Sam Bush, Michael Cleveland, Johnny Warren, Stuart Duncan, Deanie Richardson, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jason Barie, Fred Carpenter, Tyler Andal, Nate Lee, Dan Boner, Brian Christianson, and Laura Orshaw (artists), Stephen Mougin (producer), Dark Shadow Recording (label)

"On and On," Gena Britt with Brooke Aldridge (artists), Gena Britt (producer), Pinecastle Records (label)

Male Vocalist of the Year

Ronnie Bowman

Del McCoury

Russell Moore

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

Female Vocalist of the Year

Brooke Aldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Amanda Smith

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

Instrumental Performers of the Year

Banjo

Kristin Scott Benson

Gena Britt

Gina Furtado

Ned Luberecki

Scott Vestal

Bass

Barry Bales

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Marshall Wilborn

Fiddle

Becky Buller

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Deanie Richardson

Resophonic Guitar

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Phil Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

Jake Workman

Mandolin

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brok

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury

2020 Hall of Fame Inductees

New Grass Revival

The Johnson Mountain Boys

J.T. Gray

2020 Distinguished Achievement Award Recipients

Norman & Judy Adams

Daryl & Phyllis Adkins

Darol Anger

Wayne Rice

Jack Tottle