Dan + Shay are the most-nominated country act at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney are one of only three country artists nominated in all-genre categories, and they're nominated in almost every country-specific category as well.

Smyers and Mooney joined 2019 Billboard Music Awards host Kelly Clarkson on Today, along with Carson Daly, to announce five categories' nominees, including Top Duo / Group, in which they earned a nomination. In that category, they're up against K-Pop group BTS, rock band Imagine Dragons, pop-rockers Maroon 5 and alt-rock band Panic! at the Disco.

"No, we didn't know!" Mooney told Clarkson and Daly as he and Smyers celebrated their nomination. "We're next to Panic! at the Disco, BTS ... This is the best day of our lives."

In addition to Top Duo / Group, Dan + Shay also earned nominations in the Billboard Chart Achievement Award category, and for Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo / Group, Top Country Album and Top Country Song (twice!). That's seven nominations in total.

A complete list of country Billboard Music Awards categories and their nominees is below. Additionally, Maren Morris, Zedd and Grey's "The Middle" and Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha's "Meant to Be" are nominated for Top Radio Song, while "The Middle" is also up for Top Dance / Electronic Song. The A Star Is Born soundtrack, which features songs penned by a number of Americana artists and songwriters, is nominated for Top Soundtrack.

Nominees and winners at the Billboard Music Awards are selected based on their performance on the Billboard charts. According to Billboard, the process takes into account "key interactions with music fans, as well as album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement, [as] tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound." A complete list of nominees is available at BillboardMusicAwards.com.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards ceremony will take place on May 1. The show will air live on NBC beginning at 8PM ET.

2019 Billboard Music Awards Nominees

Top Country Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Top Country Male Artist

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo / Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Shania Twain

Top Country Album

Rearview Town, Jason Aldean

Kane Brown, Kane Brown

This One's for You, Luke Combs

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood

Top Country Song

"Heaven," Kane Brown

"She Got the Best of Me," Luke Combs

"Speechless," Dan + Shay

"Tequila," Dan + Shay

"Meant to Be," Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line