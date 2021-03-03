Zac Brown Brown's song "The Man Who Loves You The Most" is made even more heartfelt with its tear-inducing music video.

The story begins with a young woman named Emma sitting alone on the couch, looking back at old videotapes of her and her father through the years. She watches the memories of the past come to life again, seeing herself as a child running in the yard with her father, then flashing forward to him helping her paint her room and pack for college.

Four years down the road, the two ham it up for the camera on her graduation day, Emma then recreating the moment when her dad snuck up on her with the camera, except this time she's surprising him in her wedding dress. Moments later, the two stroll under twinkle lights as he walks her down the aisle at a backyard wedding, sharing loving father-daughter glances throughout the ceremony.

The story comes to a somber close as a shot of Emma's phone shows a text exchange with her mother revealing that the father has passed away. "Remember that he's always with you," her mother assures.

Originally released in 2020, "The Man Who Loves You Most" was written by ZBB frontman Zac Brown in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, as a tribute to his daughters.

"Since we can’t tour, this is the first time in years I’ve been able to spend an extended period of time at home with my kids. I’m blessed with four incredible daughters, this song is a constant reminder that their dad loves them unconditionally," Brown said at the time. "We miss connecting with everyone out on the road, but we are lucky to be able to create and share new music in the meantime and hope our fans enjoy this beautiful reminder of the importance of family."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app