Zac Brown Band deliver some much-needed feel-good energy in the music video for the title track of their just-released new album, The Comeback.

Like the lyrics of the song — and the album as a whole — ZBB's "The Comeback" video speaks directly to the current cultural moment, underscoring the difficulties many have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighting the upsides, with an eye toward a better future.

The clip shows a montage of first responders performing their jobs: Firefighters come to the rescue of an overturned vehicle, medical professionals wear face shields and masks as they administer drive-by COVID-19 tests and a police officer high-fives a young child. Interspersed with those scenes, we see footage of the band gearing up for a show at Boston's Fenway Park. The band holds the record for most sold-out musical performances at the ballpark, which is also home to the Boston Red Sox.

The video serves as a reminder of the joy of live music — something that fans and artists alike have been missing since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For their part, ZBB have had to put their touring plans on hold multiple times. Most recently, they paused their Comeback Tour after frontman Zac Brown tested positive for COVID-19.

That bump in the road aside, the group has been focused on finding the positive moments in day-to-day life, and their newest album — which dropped on Oct. 15 — reflects that.

"The Comeback celebrates our collective resilience as a community," Brown explained upon the project's release. "This music is about standing together and rediscovering our roots and what makes us human. We feel incredibly blessed to be back out on the road again, sharing these new songs with our fans. The only good thing about getting knocked down is The Comeback when it comes back around."

The Comeback also features another unifying, message-driven single titled "Same Boat."