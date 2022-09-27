Win Chris Janson Tickets!

Chris Janson has become one of the biggest names in country music and is known for his amazing and high energy live performances. According to the Nashville Gab:

“He is explosive on stage and completely unpredictable. I compare his live set to a wild horse; it’s not meant to be tamed. He brings a blue-collar, redneck edge to every show that seems to be lacking in country music these days. Chris Janson is the future of country music …”

To celebrate Chris’ latest album All In, Chris is going all-in with his fans by giving you one of his first ever NFTs along with a chance to win tickets to one of his shows, signed memorabilia and more.

So go to chrisjanson.fanpage.com and open your free NFT Pack.

These unique pieces of Digital Memorabilia are Chris’ free gift to his fans and based on which NFT you receive, we might be seeing you at one his upcoming shows.

Claim yours now at chrisjanson.fanpage.com.

.SPONSORED CONTENT